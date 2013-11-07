UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group D matches on Thursday Thursday, November 7 Maribor (Slovenia) 0 Zulte Waregem (Belgium) 1 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 1 Wigan Athletic (England) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rubin Kazan 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 2 Wigan Athletic 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 ------------------------- 3 Zulte Waregem 4 1 1 2 2 7 4 4 Maribor 4 1 0 3 6 10 3 1-2: Next round
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.