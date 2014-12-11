Soccer-Silva hoping to rewrite Hull's woeful record at Everton
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group D matches on Thursday Thursday, December 11 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 4 Celtic (Scotland) 3 Salzburg (Austria) 5 FC Astra (Romania) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 6 5 1 0 21 8 16 2 Celtic 6 2 2 2 10 11 8 ------------------------- 3 Dinamo Zagreb 6 2 0 4 12 15 6 4 FC Astra 6 1 1 4 6 15 4 1-2: Next round
March 16 Leicester City must cast aside their memorable Champions League triumph against Sevilla and turn their attentions on Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Thursday.
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)