UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group K matches on Thursday Thursday, November 7 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2 Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 1 Tromso (Norway) 0 Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 4 2 1 1 2 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Sheriff Tiraspol 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 4 Tromso 4 0 1 3 1 6 1 1-2: Next round
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.