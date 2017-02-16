Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 32
Thursday, February 16, first leg
Anderlecht (Belgium) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Athletic Club (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester United (England) - St Etienne (France) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Villarreal (Spain) - AS Roma (Italy) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Gent (Belgium) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) - Olympique Lyon (France) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Fiorentina (Italy) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Celta Vigo (Spain) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
FC Astra (Romania) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Rostov (Russia) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Krasnodar (Russia) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)