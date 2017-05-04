Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal first leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 4, first leg Celta Vigo (Spain) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, May 3, first leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Olympique Lyon (France) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.