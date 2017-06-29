Tennis-Murray, Kerber begin Wimbledon bids against qualifiers
LONDON, June 30 Andy Murray will begin the defence of his Wimbledon title against a qualifier after the draw was made at the All England Club on Friday.
June 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Thursday Qualifying Round 1 Thursday, June 29, first leg KR (Iceland) - SJK (Finland) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Stjarnan (Iceland) - Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Crusaders (Northern Ireland) - FK Liepaja (Latvia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Lech Poznan (Poland) - FK Pelister (FYR Macedonia) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0) Rangers (Scotland) - Progres Niedercorn (Luxembourg) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Saint Joseph's FC (Gibraltar) - AEL Limassol (Cyprus) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) St. Johnstone (Scotland) - Trakai (Lithuania) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Valletta FC (Malta) - Folgore/Falciano (San Marino) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Videoton FC (Hungary) - Balzan FC (Malta) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Zeljeznicar Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Floriana (Malta) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) FK Mladost Lucani (Serbia) - Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Mladost (Montenegro) - Gandzasar Kapan (Armenia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Domzale (Slovenia) - FC Flora Tallinn (Estonia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - FC Ordabasy (Kazakhstan) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Tre Penne (San Marino) - FK Rabotnicki (FYR Macedonia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Bala Town (Wales) - FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Connah's Quay Nomads (Wales) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Midtjylland (Denmark) - Derry City (Ireland) 6-1 (halftime: 3-0) IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) - FC Prishtina (Kosovo) 5-0 (halftime: 5-0) KI (Faroe Islands) - AIK Stockholm (Sweden) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - KF Tirane (Albania) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Skenderbeu (Albania) - UE Sant Julia (Andorra) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - Ruzomberok (Slovakia) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg) - Milsami Orhei (Moldova) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) - Lincoln Red Imps FC (Gibraltar) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) FC Zaria Balti (Moldova) - Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) FK Haugesund (Norway) - Coleraine (Northern Ireland) 7-0 (halftime: 3-0) Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) - Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro) 3-1 (halftime: 3-0) Odd Grenland (Norway) - Ballymena United (Northern Ireland) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) UE Santa Coloma (Andorra) - Osijek (Croatia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Zire FK (Azerbaijan) - FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Beitar Jerusalem (Israel) - Vasas Budapest (Hungary) 4-3 (halftime: 1-2) Ferencvaros (Hungary) - FK Jelgava (Latvia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Lyngby (Denmark) - Bangor City (Wales) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Kalju Nomme (Estonia) - B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) - CASHPOINT SCR Altach (Austria) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Dinamo Batumi (Georgia) - Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) KF Shkendija (FYR Macedonia) - Dacia Chisinau (Moldova) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) - Suduva Marijampole (Lithuania) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) VPS (Finland) - Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) - NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - Cork City (Ireland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) AS Trencin (Slovakia) - Torpedo Kutaisi (Georgia) 5-1 (halftime: 2-1) FK Ventspils (Latvia) - Valur (Iceland) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Partizani (Albania) - Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1-4 (halftime: 1-1) FC Kairat (Kazakhstan) - Atlantas Klaipeda (Lithuania) 6-0 (halftime: 4-0) FC Irtysh (Kazakhstan) - Dunav Ruse (Bulgaria) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) - ND Gorica (Slovenia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Antalya Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-3 6-7(7) 4-1 (Baghdatis retired)
MANCHESTER, England, June 30 The absence of expectant mother Serena Williams and a failure by any of the other top women to produce the kind of dominance the American seven-times champion has consistently delivered makes this year's Wimbledon the most open in years.