Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs first leg matches on Thursday
Play-off round
Thursday, August 20, first leg
Lech Poznan (Poland) - Videoton FC (Hungary) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Southampton (England) - Midtjylland (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Girondins Bordeaux (France) - Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Odd Grenland (Norway) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3-4 (halftime: 3-1)
Altach (Austria) - Belenenses (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Zilina (Slovakia) - Athletic Club (Spain) 3-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Atromitos Athinon (Greece) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Young Boys (Switzerland) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Rabotnicki Skopje (FYR Macedonia) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0)
Milsami Orhei (Moldova) - St Etienne (France) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Jablonec (Czech Republic) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
FK Krasnodar (Russia) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 5-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Molde (Norway) - Standard Liege (Belgium) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Brondby (Denmark) 5-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) - Hajduk Split (Croatia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - FC Thun (Switzerland) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Zarya Luhansk (Ukraine) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) - Salzburg (Austria) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Astra (Romania) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 3-2 (halftime: 3-2)
FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) - Panathinaikos (Greece) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)