Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group G matches on Thursday Thursday, October 25 Racing Genk (Belgium) 2 Sporting (Portugal) 1 Fehervar (Hungary) 2 Basel (Switzerland) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Genk 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 2 Fehervar 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 3 Basel 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 4 Sporting 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 1-2: Next round
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.