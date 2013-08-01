Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 3 first leg matches on Thursday
Qualification Round 3
Thursday, August 1, first leg
Sevilla (Spain) - Mladost (Montenegro) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Estoril (Portugal) - Hapoel Ramat Gan (Israel) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Hajduk Split (Croatia) - Dila Gori (Georgia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Motherwell (Scotland) - Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Udinese (Italy) 1-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Slask Wroclaw (Poland) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Swansea City (Wales) - Malmo (Sweden) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Asteras Tripolis (Greece) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
St Etienne (France) - Milsami Orhei (Moldova) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Xanthi (Greece) - Standard Liege (Belgium) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) - FC Zurich (Switzerland) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu (Romania) - Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - Bursaspor (Turkey) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria) - VfB Stuttgart (Germany) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Kukesi (Albania) - Metalurg Donetsk (Ukraine) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Haecken (Sweden) - Thun (Switzerland) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Rijeka (Croatia) - Zilina (Slovakia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Tromso (Norway) - FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Randers (Denmark) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - Lech Poznan (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) - Trabzonspor (Turkey) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) - Breidablik (Iceland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Jablonec (Czech Republic) - Stromsgodset IF (Norway) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
FK Minsk (Belarus) - St. Johnstone (Scotland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FK Ventspils (Latvia) - Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Garabagh Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Gefle (Sweden) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania) - Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Laugaricio Trencin (Slovakia) - FC Astra (Romania) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)