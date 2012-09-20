Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group E matches on Thursday Thursday, September 20 FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2 Molde (Norway) 1 VfB Stuttgart (Germany) 2 Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Steaua Bucharest 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 3 VfB Stuttgart 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Molde 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1-2: Next round
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.