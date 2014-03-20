PREVIEW-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Liverpool ready to rise to occasion at City
LONDON, March 16 If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 20, second leg Napoli (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Napoli 1-0. Porto win 3-2 on aggregate. Real Betis (Spain) - Sevilla (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 0-2, penalty shootout: 3-4) First leg: Sevilla - Real Betis 0-2. Sevilla win 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Basel (Switzerland) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Basel - Salzburg 0-0. Basel win 2-1 on aggregate. Benfica (Portugal) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Tottenham Hotspur - Benfica 1-3. Benfica win 5-3 on aggregate. Fiorentina (Italy) - Juventus (Italy) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Juventus - Fiorentina 1-1. Juventus win 2-1 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - Valencia 0-3. Valencia win 4-0 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Olympique Lyon - Viktoria Plzen 4-1. Olympique Lyon win 5-3 on aggregate. Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: AZ Alkmaar - Anzhi Makhachkala 1-0. AZ Alkmaar win 1-0 on aggregate.
March 16 Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
March 16 Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.