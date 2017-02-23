Soccer-Sterling expects Man City to 'punish' opponents
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 23, second leg FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - FC Copenhagen 1-2. FC Copenhagen win 2-1 on aggregate. Fiorentina (Italy) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 2-4 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Borussia Moenchengladbach - Fiorentina 0-1. Borussia Moenchengladbach win 4-3 on aggregate. Olympique Lyon (France) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 7-1 (halftime: 4-1) First leg: AZ Alkmaar - Olympique Lyon 1-4. Olympique Lyon win 11-2 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - FC Astra (Romania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Astra - Racing Genk 2-2. Racing Genk win 3-2 on aggregate. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Celta Vigo (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-1) AET First leg: Celta Vigo - Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1. Celta Vigo win 2-1 on aggregate. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Rostov (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Rostov - Sparta Prague 4-0. Rostov win 5-1 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Gent (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Gent - Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Gent win 3-2 on aggregate. Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Legia Warsaw - Ajax Amsterdam 0-0. Ajax Amsterdam win 1-0 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Athletic Club (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Athletic Club - APOEL Nicosia 3-2. APOEL Nicosia win 4-3 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Villarreal (Spain) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Villarreal - AS Roma 0-4. AS Roma win 4-1 on aggregate. Besiktas (Turkey) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Hapoel Beer Sheva - Besiktas 1-3. Besiktas win 5-2 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Anderlecht - Zenit St Petersburg 2-0. Anderlecht win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Osmanlispor (Turkey) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Olympiakos Piraeus - Osmanlispor 0-0. Olympiakos Piraeus win 3-0 on aggregate. Wednesday, February 22, second leg St Etienne (France) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Manchester United - St Etienne 3-0. Manchester United win 4-0 on aggregate. Fenerbahce (Turkey) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: FC Krasnodar - Fenerbahce 1-0. FC Krasnodar win 2-1 on aggregate. Schalke 04 (Germany) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: PAOK Salonika - Schalke 04 0-3. Schalke 04 win 4-1 on aggregate.
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.