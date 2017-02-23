Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 23, second leg FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - FC Copenhagen 1-2. FC Copenhagen win 2-1 on aggregate. Fiorentina (Italy) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 2-4 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Borussia Moenchengladbach - Fiorentina 0-1. Borussia Moenchengladbach win 4-3 on aggregate. Olympique Lyon (France) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 7-1 (halftime: 4-1) First leg: AZ Alkmaar - Olympique Lyon 1-4. Olympique Lyon win 11-2 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - FC Astra (Romania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Astra - Racing Genk 2-2. Racing Genk win 3-2 on aggregate. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Celta Vigo (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-1) AET First leg: Celta Vigo - Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1. Celta Vigo win 2-1 on aggregate. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Rostov (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Rostov - Sparta Prague 4-0. Rostov win 5-1 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Gent (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Gent - Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Gent win 3-2 on aggregate. Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Legia Warsaw - Ajax Amsterdam 0-0. Ajax Amsterdam win 1-0 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Athletic Club (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Athletic Club - APOEL Nicosia 3-2. APOEL Nicosia win 4-3 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Villarreal (Spain) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Villarreal - AS Roma 0-4. AS Roma win 4-1 on aggregate. Besiktas (Turkey) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Hapoel Beer Sheva - Besiktas 1-3. Besiktas win 5-2 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Anderlecht - Zenit St Petersburg 2-0. Anderlecht win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Osmanlispor (Turkey) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Olympiakos Piraeus - Osmanlispor 0-0. Olympiakos Piraeus win 3-0 on aggregate. Wednesday, February 22, second leg St Etienne (France) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Manchester United - St Etienne 3-0. Manchester United win 4-0 on aggregate. Fenerbahce (Turkey) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: FC Krasnodar - Fenerbahce 1-0. FC Krasnodar win 2-1 on aggregate. Schalke 04 (Germany) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: PAOK Salonika - Schalke 04 0-3. Schalke 04 win 4-1 on aggregate.