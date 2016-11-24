CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, November 24 Fenerbahce (Turkey) 2 Zarya Luhansk (Ukraine) 0 Manchester United (England) 4 Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 5 3 1 1 7 6 10 2 Manchester United 5 3 0 2 10 4 9 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 5 2 1 2 3 6 7 4 Zarya Luhansk 5 0 2 3 2 6 2 1-2: Next round
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.