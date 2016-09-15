Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group C matches on Thursday Thursday, September 15 Mainz (Germany) 1 St Etienne (France) 1 Anderlecht (Belgium) 3 FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 St Etienne 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 3 Mainz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 FK Qabala 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-2: Next round