Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group E matches on Thursday Thursday, September 15 FC Astra (Romania) 2 Austria Vienna (Austria) 3 Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1 AS Roma (Italy) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Austria Vienna 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 AS Roma 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 3 Viktoria Plzen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 FC Astra 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 1-2: Next round