UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs first leg matches on Thursday Play-off round Thursday, August 23, first leg Horsens (Denmark) - Sporting (Portugal) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Athletic Bilbao (Spain) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Girondins Bordeaux (France) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Maritimo (Portugal) - Dila Gori (Georgia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Mura 05 (Slovenia) - Lazio (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0-5 (halftime: 0-1) Vaslui (Romania) - Inter Milan (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Hearts (Scotland) - Liverpool (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Motherwell (Scotland) - Levante (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Slask Wroclaw (Poland) - Hanover 96 (Germany) 3-5 (halftime: 1-3) Debrecen (Hungary) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Lokeren (Belgium) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Midtjylland (Denmark) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) - Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 1-3 (halftime: 1-3) Feyenoord (Netherlands) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2-2 (halftime: 0-2) Trabzonspor (Turkey) - Fehervar (Hungary) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bursaspor (Turkey) - Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Dinamo Bucharest (Romania) - Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Luzern (Switzerland) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) - CSKA Moscow (Russia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Atromitos Athinon (Greece) - Newcastle United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Molde (Norway) - Heerenveen (Netherlands) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - Olympique Marseille (France) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Tromso (Norway) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, August 22, first leg VfB Stuttgart (Germany) - Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.