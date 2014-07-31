July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 3 first leg matches on Thursday
Qualification Round 3
Thursday, July 31, first leg
SV Grodig (Austria) - Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
St. Johnstone (Scotland) - Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Club Bruges (Belgium) - Brondby (Denmark) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Diosgyor (Hungary) - FK Krasnodar (Russia) 1-5 (halftime: 0-2)
Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Atromitos Athinon (Greece) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Mainz (Germany) - Asteras Tripolis (Greece) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Real Sociedad (Spain) - Aberdeen (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Stjarnan (Iceland) - Lech Poznan (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
NK Split (Croatia) - Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Rijeka (Croatia) 1-5 (halftime: 1-2)
Zulte Waregem (Belgium) - Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) 2-5 (halftime: 1-3)
Young Boys (Switzerland) - Ermis Aradippou (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Zarja Lugansk (Ukraine) - Molde (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Laugaricio Trencin (Slovakia) - Hull City (England) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) - CFR Cluj (Romania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) - Olympique Lyon (France) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Brommapojkarna (Sweden) - Torino (Italy) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) - Rio Ave (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Karabukspor (Turkey) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - SKN St. Polten (Austria) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Ruch Chorzow (Poland) - Esbjerg (Denmark) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dynamo Moscow (Russia) - Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Astra (Romania) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) - FH (Iceland) 4-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) - Metalurg Skopje (FYR Macedonia) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) - Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Astana (Kazakhstan) - AIK Stockholm (Sweden) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) - Hajduk Split (Croatia) 4-2 (halftime: 2-1)