March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, March 12, first leg
Everton (England) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Fiorentina (Italy) - AS Roma (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Napoli (Italy) - Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Villarreal (Spain) - Sevilla (Spain) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Club Bruges (Belgium) - Besiktas (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) - Inter Milan (Italy) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Torino (Italy) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)