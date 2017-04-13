Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 13, first leg Olympique Lyon (France) - Besiktas (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Anderlecht (Belgium) - Manchester United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Celta Vigo (Spain) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 3-2 (halftime: 3-1)
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
