Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Tuesday Last 32 Tuesday, February 16, first leg Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 32 Thursday, February 18, first leg Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Porto (Portugal) (1800) Fiorentina (Italy) v Tottenham Hotspur (England) (1800) St Etienne (France) v FC Basel (Switzerland) (1800) Villarreal (Spain) v Napoli (Italy) (1800) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1800) Sevilla (Spain) v Molde (Norway) (1800) Midtjylland (Denmark) v Manchester United (England) (1800) Galatasaray (Turkey) v Lazio (Italy) (2005) Sion (Switzerland) v Braga (Portugal) (2005) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) v FK Krasnodar (Russia) (2005) Sporting (Portugal) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (2005) Valencia (Spain) v Rapid Vienna (Austria) (2005) Olympique Marseille (France) v Athletic Club (Spain) (2005) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (2005) FC Augsburg (Germany) v Liverpool (England) (2005)