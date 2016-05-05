Soccer-English crowds boom as new fans flock to games
LONDON, Feb 3 The emergence of "a new generation" of football fans has put English soccer on its way to a record-breaking season.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Sevilla 3 Kevin Gameiro 9,47, Mariano 59 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Eduardo 44 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,286 - - - Liverpool 3 Bruno Soriano 7og, Daniel Sturridge 63, Adam Lallana 81 Villarreal 0 Red Card: Victor Ruiz 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,000 - - -
LONDON, Feb 3 The emergence of "a new generation" of football fans has put English soccer on its way to a record-breaking season.
Feb 2 Brighton & Hove Albion lost 3-1 at playoff-chasing Huddersfield Town as the leaders of England's second-tier Championship missed the chance to go four points clear on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea: