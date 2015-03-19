Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Ajax Amsterdam 2 Riechedly Bazoer 60, Mike van der Hoorn 117 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Yevgen Konoplyanka 97 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,756 - - - Torino 1 Kamil Glik 90 Zenit St Petersburg 0 - - - Inter Milan 1 Rodrigo Palacio 71 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Daniel Caligiuri 24, Nicklas Bendtner 89 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Sevilla 2 Vicente Iborra 69, Denis Suarez 83 Villarreal 1 Giovani Dos Santos 73 Red Card: Eric Bailly 77 - - - Besiktas 1 Ramon 48 Red Card: Olcay Sahan 90+2 Club Bruges 3 Tom De Sutter 60, Boli Bolingoli Mbombo 80,90 - - - Dynamo Kiev 5 Andriy Yarmolenko 21, Lukasz Teodorczyk 35, Miguel Veloso 37, Oleg Gusev 56, Vitorino Antunes 76 Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 29, Phil Jagielka 82 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 67,553 - - - AS Roma 0 Red Card: Adem Ljajic 88 Fiorentina 3 Gonzalo Rodriguez 9pen, Marcos Alonso 18, Jose Basanta 21 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 30,591 - - - Dynamo Moscow 0 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,356 - - -
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.