March 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday
Anderlecht 1 Frank Acheampong 65
APOEL Nicosia 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Andreas Christensen 26, Mahmoud Dahoud 45+2
Schalke 04 2 Leon Goretzka 54, Nabil Bentaleb 68pen
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 46,283
- - -
AS Roma 2 Kevin Strootman 17, Lucas Tousart 60og
Olympique Lyon 1 Mouctar Diakhaby 16
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 70
Rostov 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Bertrand Traore 23, Kasper Dolberg 45+3pen
FC Copenhagen 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 52,270
- - -
FC Krasnodar 0
Red Card: Charles Kabore 87
Celta Vigo 2 Hugo Mallo 52, Iago Aspas 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,318
- - -
Besiktas 4 Vincent Aboubakar 10, Ryan Babel 22,75, Cenk Tosun 84
Red Card: Vincent Aboubakar 39
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Tarik Elyounoussi 31
Halftime: 2-1;
- - -
Racing Genk 1 Timothy Castagne 20
Gent 1 Louis Verstraete 84
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,028
- - -