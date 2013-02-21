Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Fenerbahce 1 Cristian 45+1pen BATE Borisov 0 Red Card: Dzmitry Baha 20 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 0 - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Levante 1 Obafemi Martins 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,000 - - - Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 28,59, Joe Allen 43 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Hulk 19 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 43,026 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 41 Dynamo Kiev 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Benfica 2 Ola John 60, Nemanja Matic 77 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Andre Schuerrle 75 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Steaua Bucharest 2 Jasmin Latovlevici 38, Vlad Chiriches 76 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 38,000 - - - Hanover 96 1 Sergio Pinto 70 Anzhi Makhachkala 1 Lacina Traore 90+9 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000 - - - Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 90+2 Sparta Prague 1 David Lafata 17 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,642 - - - Viktoria Plzen 2 Jan Kovarik 51, Stanislav Tecl 72 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000 - - - CFR Cluj 0 Red Card: Camora 80 Inter Milan 3 Fredy Guarin 22,45+2, Marco Benassi 88 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Metalist Kharkiv 0 Newcastle United 1 Shola Ameobi 64pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,973 - - - Racing Genk 0 VfB Stuttgart 2 Arthur Boka 45, Christian Gentner 59 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,769 - - - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Yevhen Seleznyov 76pen Red Card: Nikola Kalinic 63 Basel 1 Fabian Schaer 81pen Red Card: Fabian Frei 75 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Lazio 2 Antonio Candreva 10, Alvaro Gonzalez 33 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - - Olympique Lyon 1 Maxime Gonalons 17 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Moussa Dembele 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 38,761 - - - Rubin Kazan 0 Red Card: Cesar Navas 89 Atletico Madrid 1 Radamel Falcao 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,500 - - -
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.