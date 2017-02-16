Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday
Athletic Club 3 Georgios Merkis 38og, Aritz Aduriz 61, Inaki Williams 72
APOEL Nicosia 2 Georgos Efrem 36, Giannis Gianniotas 89
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,690
- - -
Legia Warsaw 0
Ajax Amsterdam 0
Red Card: Kenny Tete 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,742
- - -
Anderlecht 2 Frank Acheampong 5,31
Zenit St Petersburg 0
Halftime: 2-0;
- - -
Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 15,75,88pen
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Villarreal 0
AS Roma 4 Emerson Palmieri 32, Edin Dzeko 65,79,86
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Elyaniv Barda 44
Besiktas 3 William 42og, Cenk Tosun 60, Atiba Hutchinson 90+3
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
PAOK Salonika 0
Schalke 04 3 Guido Burgstaller 27, Max Meyer 82, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 90
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,000
- - -
FC Astra 2 Constantin Budescu 43, Takayuki Seto 90
Racing Genk 2 Timothy Castagne 25, Leandro Trossard 83
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 5,000
- - -
Ludogorets 1 Claudiu Keserue 81
FC Copenhagen 2 Abel Andrianantenaina 2og, Youssef Toutouh 53
Red Card: Jan Gregus 90+6
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,257
- - -
Celta Vigo 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Gustavo Blanco Leschuk 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,318
- - -
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Red Card: Bruno Viana 74
Osmanlispor 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Gent 1 Jeremy Perbet 59
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Rostov 4 Miha Mevlja 15, Dmitri Poloz 38, Christian Noboa 40, Sardar Azmoun 68
Sparta Prague 0
Red Card: Tiemoko Konate 32
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 6,100
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Fiorentina 1 Federico Bernardeschi 44
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,863
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 1 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 68pen
Olympique Lyon 4 Lucas Tousart 26, Alexandre Lacazette 45+2,57, Jordan Ferri 90+5
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 16,098
- - -
FC Krasnodar 1 Viktor Claesson 4
Fenerbahce 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,460
- - -