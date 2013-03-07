March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Benfica 1 Cedric Carrasso 21og
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 37,000
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 6, Gylfi Sigurdsson 18, Jan Vertonghen 53
Inter Milan 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Levante 0
Red Card: Michel 54
Rubin Kazan 0
Red Card: Cristian Ansaldi 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Basel 2 Marcelo Diaz 83, Alexander Frei 90+4pen
Zenit St Petersburg 0
Red Card: Luis Neto 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Viktoria Plzen 0
Fenerbahce 1 Pierre Webo 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 0
Lazio 2 Ederson 21, Ogenyi Onazi 56
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Steaua Bucharest 1 Raul Rusescu 34pen
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Anzhi Makhachkala 0
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,500
- - -