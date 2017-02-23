Soccer-Sterling expects Man City to 'punish' opponents
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Thursday, February 23 Racing Genk 1 Alejandro Pozuelo 67 FC Astra 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - FC Copenhagen 0 Ludogorets 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,064 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Celta Vigo 2 Iago Aspas 90+1pen, Gustavo Cabral 108 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,117 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 10, Victor Wanyama 61 Red Card: Dele Alli 39 Gent 2 Harry Kane 20og, Jeremy Perbet 82 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 80,465 - - - Sparta Prague 1 Vyacheslav Karavaev 84 Red Card: Costa Nhamoinesu 67 Rostov 1 Dmitri Poloz 13 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,413 - - - Fiorentina 2 Nikola Kalinic 15, Borja Valero 29 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Lars Stindl 44pen,47,55, Andreas Christensen 60 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,712 - - - Olympique Lyon 7 Nabil Fekir 5,27,78, Maxwell Cornet 17, Sergi Darder 34, Houssem Aouar 87, Mouctar Diakhaby 89 AZ Alkmaar 1 Levi Garcia 26 Halftime: 4-1;Attendance: 25,743 - - - APOEL Nicosia 2 Pieros Sotiriou 46, Giannis Gianniotas 54pen Red Card: Pieros Sotiriou 65 Athletic Club 0 Red Card: Ander Iturraspe 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 1 Nick Viergever 49 Legia Warsaw 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,285 - - - Zenit St Petersburg 3 Giuliano 24,78, Artem Dzyuba 72 Anderlecht 1 Isaac Thelin 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,992 - - - AS Roma 0 Red Card: Antonio Ruediger 81 Villarreal 1 Rafael Borre 16 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,495 - - - Besiktas 2 Vincent Aboubakar 17, Cenk Tosun 87 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Anthony Nwakaeme 64 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Osmanlispor 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Karim Ansarifard 47,86, Tarik Elyounoussi 70 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Wednesday, February 22 St Etienne 0 Manchester United 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 16 Red Card: Eric Bailly 63 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,492 - - - Fenerbahce 1 Souza 41 FC Krasnodar 1 Fedor Smolov 7 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,788 - - - Schalke 04 1 Alessandro Schoepf 23 PAOK Salonika 1 Matija Nastasic 25og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,619 - - -
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.