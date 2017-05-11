Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Olympique Lyon 3 Alexandre Lacazette 45pen,45+1, Rachid Ghezzal 81 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Kasper Dolberg 27 Red Card: Nick Viergever 84 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 55,000 - - - Manchester United 1 Marouane Fellaini 17 Red Card: Eric Bailly 87 Celta Vigo 1 Facundo Roncaglia 85 Red Card: Facundo Roncaglia 87 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 70,000 - - -
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.