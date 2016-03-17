March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday
Anderlecht 0
Red Card: Kara Mbodji 86
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Eduardo 90+3
Red Card: Oleksandr Kucher 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Sevilla 3 Adil Rami 35, Kevin Gameiro 44,45
FC Basel 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 35,546
- - -
Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 32pen
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 45
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,180
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 73
Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 24,70
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,593
- - -
Braga 4 Ahmed Hassan 11, Josue 69pen, Nikola Stojiljkovic 74, Rafa 83
Fenerbahce 1 Alper Potuk 45+3
Red Card: Mehmet Topal 66, Alper Potuk 87, Volkan Sen 90+7
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,409
- - -
Valencia 2 Santi Mina 13, Aderlan Santos 37
Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 75
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Lazio 0
Sparta Prague 3 Borek Dockal 10, Ladislav Krejci 12, Lukas Julis 44
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 18,000
- - -