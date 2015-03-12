March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Everton 2 Steven Naismith 39, Romelu Lukaku 82pen
Dynamo Kiev 1 Oleg Gusev 14
- - -
Villarreal 1 Luciano Vietto 48
Sevilla 3 Vitolo 1, Stephane M'Bia 26, Kevin Gameiro 50
- - -
Napoli 3 Gonzalo Higuain 25,31pen,55
Dynamo Moscow 1 Kevin Kuranyi 2
Red Card: Roman Zobnin 46
- - -
Fiorentina 1 Josip Ilicic 17
AS Roma 1 Seydou Keita 77
Missed penalty: Adem Ljajic 60
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,557
- - -
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Roman Zozulya 30
Ajax Amsterdam 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,581
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Naldo 28, Kevin De Bruyne 63,75
Inter Milan 1 Rodrigo Palacio 6
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,374
- - -
Club Bruges 2 Tom De Sutter 62, Lior Refaelov 79pen
Besiktas 1 Goekhan Toere 46
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Axel Witsel 38, Domenico Criscito 53
Torino 0
Red Card: Marco Benassi 28
- - -