Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Real Betis 1 Didac 3 Rubin Kazan 1 Roman Eremenko 74pen Red Card: Aleksandr Prudnikov 28 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Swansea City 0 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Maribor 2 Marcos Tavares 33, Dare Vrsic 81 Sevilla 2 Kevin Gameiro 47, Federico Fazio 72 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,500 - - - Viktoria Plzen 1 Stanislav Tecl 62 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Luiz Adriano 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,179 - - - Lazio 0 Red Card: Luis Pedro Cavanda 73 Missed penalty: Felipe Anderson 50 Ludogorets 1 Roman Bezjak 45 Red Card: Svetoslav Dyakov 55 Missed penalty: Svetoslav Dyakov 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 0 Salzburg 3 Jonathan Soriano 14pen,35, Sadio Mane 21 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 51,240 - - - Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 Basel 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000 - - - Porto 2 Ricardo Quaresma 44, Silvestre Varela 68 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Joselu 72, Alex Sandro 77og Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Yevgen Konoplyanka 81pen Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000 - - - Juventus 2 Pablo Osvaldo 16, Paul Pogba 90+4 Trabzonspor 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000 - - - Chernomorets Odessa 0 Olympique Lyon 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Esbjerg 1 Martin Pusic 10 Fiorentina 3 Alessandro Matri 9, Josip Ilicic 15, Alberto Aquilani 37pen Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 11,033 - - - Dynamo Kiev 0 Valencia 2 Eduardo Vargas 79, Sofiane Feghouli 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - PAOK Salonika 0 Benfica 1 Lima 59 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,500 - - - Slovan Liberec 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 Nick Viergever 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,700 - - - Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Red Card: Ilya Maksimov 89 Racing Genk 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 4,000 - - -
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):