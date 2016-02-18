Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 18
Valencia 6 Santi Mina 4,25, Daniel Parejo 10, Alvaro Negredo 29, Andre Gomes 35, Rodrigo 89
Rapid Vienna 0
Halftime: 5-0;Attendance: 28,000
FC Augsburg 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,000
Sparta Prague 1 Lukas Julis 64
FK Krasnodar 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,120
Galatasaray 1 Sabri Sarioglu 12
Lazio 1 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 21
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 33,340
Sion 1 Pape Moussa Konate 53
Braga 2 Nikola Stojiljkovic 13, Rafa 61
Red Card: Nikola Vukcevic 90
Halftime: 0-1;
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Red Card: Oleksandr Kucher 86
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000
Olympique Marseille 0
Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 54
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,727
Sporting 0
Red Card: Ruben Semedo 74
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Karim Bellarabi 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,201
Fiorentina 1 Federico Bernardeschi 59
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 37pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,000
Borussia Dortmund 2 Lukasz Piszczek 6, Marco Reus 71
Porto 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,851
Anderlecht 1 Kara Mbodji 68
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Halftime: 0-0;
Midtjylland 2 Pione Sisto 44, Paul Onuachu 77
Manchester United 1 Memphis Depay 37
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,182
Sevilla 3 Fernando Llorente 35,49, Kevin Gameiro 72
Molde 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,920
Villarreal 1 Denis Suarez 82
Napoli 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,000
St Etienne 3 Bayal Sall 9, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 39, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 77
FC Basel 2 Walter Samuel 44, Marc Janko 56pen
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 27,013
Tuesday, February 16
Fenerbahce 2 Souza 18,72
Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Halftime: 1-0;
