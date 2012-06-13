DONETSK, June 13 Barcelona's French defender
Eric Abidal, who had a liver transplant in April, will travel to
Kiev to attend his country's final Group D game against Sweden
at Euro 2012 on Tuesday.
"I invited Eric. He will leave Barcelona the morning of the
game and will arrive in Kiev in the afternoon," French Football
Federation president Noel Le Graet told reporters on Wednesday.
Abidal, 32, had surgery to remove a tumour from his liver
last year but after playing again he had to have a transplant on
April 10 with part of an organ donated by his cousin.
The doctor who performed the transplant did not rule out the
possibility of Abidal playing again.
He has played 61 times for France and was part of the team
that finished runners-up at the 2006 World Cup. He also featured
at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
(Reporting by Pascal Lietout; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing
by Ken Ferris)