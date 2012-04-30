April 30 We will issue our 2012 European soccer championship preview package from 0100 GMT Tuesday May 1.

For each of the 16 countries competing at the finals being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine we will file an overall prospects piece, profiles of a key player and coach, penpix of the likely squad and a list of results since the 2010 World Cup.

From 0100 GMT on Tuesday we will issue the items for groups A (Poland, Greece, Russia and Czech Republic) and B (Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Portugal). Group C (Spain, Italy, Ireland and Croatia) and D (Ukraine, Sweden, France and England) will be published from 0100 GMT on Wednesday May 2.

The preview package will be reissued with updated amendments at the end of May ahead of the opening match between Poland and Greece in Warsaw on June 8. The final is in Kiev on July 1.