LENS, France, June 11 Fabian Schaer's early goal earned Switzerland a 1-0 victory over 10-man Albania on Saturday to move joint top of Euro 2016 Group A.

Defender Schaer headed home Xherdan Shaqiri's corner in the fifth minute to give his team the three points a day after hosts France beat Romania 2-1.

Albania captain Lorik Cana received the first red card of the tournament when he committed a second bookable offence in the 36th minute for handball. From the resulting free kick, Bletim Dzemaili hit the woodwork.

Albania substitute Shkelzen Gashi missed a great chance to equalise three minutes from time when he broke clear and Swiss keeper Yann Sommer brilliantly saved his shot.

Cana will miss Albania's next game against France on Wednesday in Marseille. Albania play Romania in Paris, also on Wednesday. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)