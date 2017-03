(Corrects day in first para)

YEREVAN Oct 11 Albania qualified for next year's European Championship, their first ever major tournament, when a 3-0 win over Armenia clinched second place in Group I on Sunday.

The Albanians finished behind Portugal and ahead of Denmark.

An own goal by Armenia's Kamo Hovhannisyan and further strikes by Berat Djimsiti and Armando Sadiku gave Albania the win. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Rex Gowar)