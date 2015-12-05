Dec 5 Albania factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Four

How They Qualified:

Albania qualified for their first major finals by finishing second in Group I with 14 points, seven behind Portugal but with two more than Denmark.

The key players in the squad play overseas, mainly in Italy, Germany and Switzerland, and their exposure to higher domestic standards in those countries have helped the national team.

The qualifying competition included an abandoned match in Belgrade against Serbia after a drone flying a nationalistic symbol of Greater Albania provoked the home crowd, sparking brawls involving players and fans. Albania were later awarded the points by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Coach Gianni De Biasi

Italian coach Gianni De Biasi had never led a national team before he signed for Albania in 2011, replacing late Croatian coach Josip Kuze.

His insistence on the full involvement of players, not just their technical discipline, went down well with a young side starved of international success.

He also credited Albania's soccer federation for giving him a free hand to build a winning team. De Biasi believes his side have grown but it would be a surprise if they survived the group stage.

Albania's prospects:

A lot will depend on how much De Biasi can solidify the team since he has been experimenting throughout the qualifiers, changing many of the players.

"We made it here, why shouldn't we try to qualify in our group, let us fight it," seems to be the spirit of the team.

With many Albanians living in Europe, they can count on a major fan base, almost as big as at home and no-one should underestimate them. During the qualifiers they played two friendlies with France, drawing one and winning the other.

Previous tournaments:

Albania have never made it past the qualifying stage of any major European or World Cup tournament. Their only international success was winning the long-defunct Balkan Cup in 1946, an achievement few, if any, Albanians remember.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

250-1 (Compiled by Benet Koleka in Tirana; editing by Mike Collett)