TIRANA Oct 11 Albania and Romania wrapped up their disappointing Euro 2012 qualifying campaigns by sharing a 1-1 draw in Group D on Tuesday.

The Albanians, looking to record their first win over Romania in 63 years, went ahead in the 24th minute when Hamdi Salihi headed in a cross from Elis Bakaj.

Captain Adrian Mutu shone for Romania as his team went close to an equaliser several times in the second period.

The visitors finally broke through with 13 minutes to go thanks to striker Srgian Luchin.

Lithuanian referee Gediminas Mazeika then called a brief halt to proceedings after home fans threw firecrackers on to the field, producing a thick blanket of smoke.

Romania finished third with 14 points from 10 matches while Albania were second from bottom on nine.