March 28 Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko struck a hat-trick to kick-start their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign as they beat no-hopers Andorra 3-0 in a one-sided Group B match in Andorra La Vella on Saturday.

The result lifts Bosnia, struggling to reach the finals despite playing at the World Cup last year, to five points, six behind leaders Wales but now in contention for a playoff place.

Dzeko opened the scoring with a left-foot drive after Senad Lulic turned the ball into his path in the 13th minute.

He doubled the lead four minutes into the second half after being set up again by Lulic who also got an assist for the third just poast the hour when he rolled the ball to Dzeko who tapped in to take his tally for his country to 41 from 70 matches.

Andorra, who have now lost their last 49 consecutuive competitive matches, stay bottom after their fifth straight defeat. (Writing by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)