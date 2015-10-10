BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgium secured their Euro 2016 ticket by comfortably winning their Group B qualifying match 4-1 against Andorra, grinding down the hosts' defensive wall in front of a cheerful crowd of Belgian fans.

With Wales losing in Bosnia, Belgium also took over the lead in Group B, a position they could secure with a home win over Israel on Tuesday.

The visitors put pressure on the Andorran defence from the start, with Radja Nainggolan opening the score in the 19th minute. Kevin De Bruyne made it 2-0 before the end of the first half with a beautiful 20 metres free-kick.

The hosts clawed back a rare goal after the break when Ildefons Lima converted a penalty conceded by Jan Vertonghen who had lost Andorra's Victor Moreira and could only stop him with an inclement nudge.

Belgium wrapped up the points and their place in France with a penalty from Eden Hazard and Laurent Depoitre scoring on his debut.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)