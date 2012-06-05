WARSAW, June 5 Kitschy but catchy, Poland's
official Euro 2012 song performed by a group of female folk
singers has attracted dozens of copycats and, without copyright
protection, has even been used to advertise liver medicine.
Jarzebiny, a previously unknown group of eight women
sporting traditional garb from a village in southern Poland,
beat some of the country's most popular artists with "Koko Euro
Spoko" (Coco Euro OK), a song based on a traditional Polish folk
melody.
The tune has evoked extreme emotions among Poles, with its
fans saying it is a fun way of celebrating the country's
agrarian culture ahead of the high profile soccer championship
being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine which kicks off on Friday.
Yet everyone around Poland seems to be humming the song,
which has also spawned remixes on the Internet that include
versions with Australian singer Gotye and the anthem from the
last World Cup, Shakira's equally catchy "Waka Waka".
One Polish drug maker borrowed "Koko Euro Spoko" in one of
its commercials for liver medicine, taking advantage of the fact
that the traditional melody, unlike the lyrics, is not protected
by local law.
But the Jarzebiny singers, whose ages range from 33 to 82,
appear unfazed by their newly won fame, although recently they
complained that they will not be performing at Friday's Euro
2012 opening ceremony at the National stadium in Warsaw.
"The band is just happy that the Euro Championship gave it
an opportunity to promote traditional culture and if there are
additional benefits from that even better," said Katarzyna
Enemulo, Jarzebiny's manager.
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Ken Ferris)