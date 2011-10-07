* Armenia extend winning streak to three games

* Striker Movsisyan sets up three goals

(adds quotes, detail)

YEREVAN, Oct 7 Armenia, who have never played in the finals of a major championship, crushed 10-man Macedonia 4-1 in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday to keep alive their hopes of going through from Group B.

First-half goals by Brazilian-born Marcos Pizzelli and Henrik Mkhitaryan set the hosts up for a third consecutive victory which took them level on 17 points with leaders Russia who visit Slovakia later in the day.

Macedonia's misery was compounded when captain Velice Sumulikoski was sent off for a second booking in the 53rd minute.

Armenia wasted several chances after the interval before Gevorg Ghazaryan made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

Vance Sikov pulled one goal back for Macedonia with a late header before substitute Artur Sarkisov rounded keeper Martin Bogatinov to slot Armenia's fourth in added time.

The small country from the Caucasus have outscored the opposition 11-1 in their last three games including a 4-0 thrashing of Slovakia in Zilina last month.

Armenia, yet to qualify for a major championship since gaining independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991, probably need another win in Ireland in their last game on Tuesday to have a chance of making the finals.

Coach Vardan Minasyan singled out Yura Movsisyan, voted the man of the match, for praise after the striker set up three goals.

"The whole team played extremely well but Yura was the key to our attacking display," the 37-year-old coach told reporters.

"We need to maintain this level in Dublin or even play above ourselves to have any chance of success against Ireland."

The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best second-placed team gain automatic berths in the finals alongside joint hosts Poland and Ukraine while the other eight runners-up enter two-legged playoffs for the remaining four places.

Macedonia, coached by former Wales and Real Madrid boss John Toshack, remained second from bottom on seven points and have no chance of advancing.

(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)