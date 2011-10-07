* Armenia extend winning streak to three games
* Striker Movsisyan sets up three goals
(adds quotes, detail)
YEREVAN, Oct 7 Armenia, who have never played in
the finals of a major championship, crushed 10-man Macedonia 4-1
in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday to keep alive their hopes of
going through from Group B.
First-half goals by Brazilian-born Marcos Pizzelli and
Henrik Mkhitaryan set the hosts up for a third consecutive
victory which took them level on 17 points with leaders Russia
who visit Slovakia later in the day.
Macedonia's misery was compounded when captain Velice
Sumulikoski was sent off for a second booking in the 53rd
minute.
Armenia wasted several chances after the interval before
Gevorg Ghazaryan made it 3-0 midway through the second half.
Vance Sikov pulled one goal back for Macedonia with a late
header before substitute Artur Sarkisov rounded keeper Martin
Bogatinov to slot Armenia's fourth in added time.
The small country from the Caucasus have outscored the
opposition 11-1 in their last three games including a 4-0
thrashing of Slovakia in Zilina last month.
Armenia, yet to qualify for a major championship since
gaining independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union in
1991, probably need another win in Ireland in their last game on
Tuesday to have a chance of making the finals.
Coach Vardan Minasyan singled out Yura Movsisyan, voted the
man of the match, for praise after the striker set up three
goals.
"The whole team played extremely well but Yura was the key
to our attacking display," the 37-year-old coach told reporters.
"We need to maintain this level in Dublin or even play above
ourselves to have any chance of success against Ireland."
The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best
second-placed team gain automatic berths in the finals alongside
joint hosts Poland and Ukraine while the other eight runners-up
enter two-legged playoffs for the remaining four places.
Macedonia, coached by former Wales and Real Madrid boss John
Toshack, remained second from bottom on seven points and have no
chance of advancing.
