BERLIN, March 27 The German football Association (DFB) will visit the biggest Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in Poland with the team competing in this year's European championship, DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after new German President Joachim Gauck's visit to neighbouring Poland this week where he praised the two countries' close ties.

As many as 1.5 million people, mostly Jews, perished in the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp between 1940 and 1945, either in the gas chambers or from freezing temperatures, starvation, sickness, medical tests and forced labour.

"We are all in agreement that this visit should be made in an appropriate manner and not become a spectacle," Niersbach told the Jewish newspaper Juedische Allgemeine.

"I myself have been to Auschwitz and I know from my own experience how important remembering the Holocaust is."

He did not say when the visit would take place nor who would be part of the delegation.

Poland and Ukraine co-host Euro 2012 from June 8 to July 1. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)