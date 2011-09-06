VIENNA, Sept 6 Turkey missed a stoppage time
penalty as they drew 0-0 away to Austria in their Euro 2012
qualifier on Tuesday, although the result still left them
well-placed to take second place in the group.
The visitors were denied three points when Arda Turan saw
his spot kick saved by Pascal Gruenwald after the Austrian
keeper had fouled Burak Yilmaz.
Turkey are second in Group A with 14 points from eight
games, two ahead of Belgium with two matches each to play.
Austria, with eight points and beaten 6-2 by group winners
Germany last Friday, are out of the running and maintain their
record of having never reached the European finals through the
qualifying competition.
"I think this is the Turkish way - why should we do it the
easy way, when we can do it the complicated way?" coach Guus
Hiddink told Turkish television.
"Burak had a bad penalty experience from the previous game
so then Arda took the responsibility... But again this is the
Turkish way, why make it easy?"
"We are in second position... We have two games to go, we
must finish it off now."
(Reporting by Alexander Hudson in Istanbul; Writing by Brian
Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
