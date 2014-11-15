VIENNA Nov 15 Austria stayed on course to qualify for Euro 2016 when substitute Rubin Okotie gave them a 1-0 win over Russia in their Group G qualifier on Saturday.

Okotie, who plays for TSV Munich in the German second division, finished off a counter-attack in the 73rd minute to give Austria the breakthrough after they had struggled to create openings against a resolute but uninspired Russia side.

Austria, missing Bayern Munich midfielder David Alaba through injury, have 10 points from four games while Fabio Capello's Russia have five after falling to their first defeat.

Aleksandr Kokorin crashed a 25-metre shot against the post in the first half for Russia. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)