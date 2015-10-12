VIENNA Oct 12 Austria, who secured their place in next year's Euro 2016 finals last month, completed their unbeaten journey through the qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Monday.

Marc Janko scored twice in three minutes in the second half while Marko Arnautovic shinned the ball over the line after 12 minutes to put Austria ahead as they completed their campaign with nine wins and a draw from their 10 matches.

Russia secured the second automatic qualifying spot with their 2-0 win over Montenegro in Moscow, leaving Sweden in third place after their 2-0 win over Moldova.

Austria finished with 28 points, Russia 20, Sweden 18, Montenegro 11, Liechetsenstein 5 and Moldova 2.

The Austrians went ahead when a clearance from Martin Buchel hit Arnautovic's shin with the ball flying past goalkeeper Peter Jehle.

Janko made it 2-0 after 54 minutes when Martin Harnik intercepted a loose ball from Daniel Kaufmann, then found Janko who scored.

Three minutes later David Alaba linked with Arnautovic who crossed for Janko to make it 3-0. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)