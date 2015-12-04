Dec 4 Austria factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Two

How They Qualified:

To the surprise of many in world football after a dire few decades, Austria finished top of Group G with an almost perfect record, dropping their only points in a 1-1 draw at home to Sweden in their first game.

After that, they chalked off nine straight wins, beat Russia home and away and clinched their place in style by hammering Sweden 4-1 in Stockholm.

Coach Marcel Koller:

The 55-year-old Swiss was a surprise and controversial choice when he was picked in 2011 as his previous job had ended ignominiously two years earlier when he was fired by Bundesliga side VfL Bochum after fans protested against him.

Since then, he has overseen a huge improvement in results and given Austria a recognisable style of play that they had previously lacked, confounding his critics in the process and turning himself into something of a national hero.

Austria's prospects:

Most critics agree that the current Austria side, built around Bayern Munich's David Alaba, is one of the best since the Hans Krankl-inspired team of the late 1970s and early 1980s when they reached the World Cup finals in Argentina and Spain.

Koller's Austria play a modern high-tempo pressing game and it would not be a surprise if they made at least the round of 16, and possibly the quarter-finals.

Previous tournaments:

Austria's only previous appearance was in 2008 when they co-hosted the finals with Switzerland and were eliminated in the group stage after losing to Croatia and Germany and drawing with Poland.

2008: group stage.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

40/1