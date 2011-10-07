BAKU Oct 7 Austria playmaker Andreas Ivanschitz celebrated his international return after a two-and-a-half year absence with the opening goal in a 4-1 Euro 2012 qualifying win away to 10-man Azerbaijan on Friday.

Marc Janko added two goals to help Austria to their first away win for five years in a game between two sides who were already out of the running for a place in Poland and Ukraine next year.

Ivanschitz was recalled for the Group A match by caretaker Austria coach Willi Ruttensteiner after Didi Constantini, who never once selected him in over two years at the helm, resigned last month.

Azerbaijan defender Sasa Yunisoglu was sent off in the 27th minute for denying Janko a clear scoring chance and Austria went ahead five minutes later when Ivanschitz slotted the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

Janko scored twice in 10 minutes after halftime and, although Vugar Nadirov pulled one back, Austria substitute Zlatko Junuzovic added a fourth in stoppage time.

Austria's last away win was against Liechtenstein in a friendly in October 2006 and their last competitive away win was against Wales in March 2005.

