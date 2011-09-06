BAKU, Sept 6 Azerbaijan scored three times in a
golden 15-minute spell in the second half and came from a goal
down to defeat Kazakhstan 3-2 and earn their second Euro 2012
Group A qualifying win on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan, bottom of the group, led through Sergei
Ostapenko's 20th minute strike but the hosts turned the game
around after Rauf Aliyev equalised eight minutes into the second
half.
Mahir Shukurov converted a 62nd minute penalty to make it
2-1 and Vagif Javadov hit a third for the hosts six minutes
later.
Vitali Yevstigneev beat Azerbaijan goalkeeper Kamran Agayev
seconds after coming in as a substitute in the 77th minute but
the home side held on.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman in Moscow, editing by Justin
Palmer)