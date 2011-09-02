BAKU, Sept 2 Azerbaijan scored late to earn a 1-1 draw with Belgium, delivering a severe blow to the visitors' chances of qualifying for Euro 2012.

Belgium held on to second place behind Germany in qualifying group A, two points ahead of third-placed Turkey, with the Belgians having played two matches more.

Starting without a single Belgium-based player, the visitors had the best of the chances and could have been comfortably clear before a cross found Azeri striker Rauf Aliyev unmarked for a free header in the 86th minute.

Eden Hazard, named French Ligue 1's best player by fellow professionals last season, proved a handful for the Azeri defence and won a penalty in the second half when home captain Rashad Sadygov slid into him. Timmy Simons scored from the spot in the 55th minute.

The cut-up pitch in Baku limited the quality of the football.

Turkey were hosting Kazakhstan and Germany were hosting Austria later on Friday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)