BAKU, Sept 2 Azerbaijan scored late to earn a
1-1 draw with Belgium, delivering a severe blow to the visitors'
chances of qualifying for Euro 2012.
Belgium held on to second place behind Germany in qualifying
group A, two points ahead of third-placed Turkey, with the
Belgians having played two matches more.
Starting without a single Belgium-based player, the visitors
had the best of the chances and could have been comfortably
clear before a cross found Azeri striker Rauf Aliyev unmarked
for a free header in the 86th minute.
Eden Hazard, named French Ligue 1's best player by fellow
professionals last season, proved a handful for the Azeri
defence and won a penalty in the second half when home captain
Rashad Sadygov slid into him. Timmy Simons scored from the spot
in the 55th minute.
The cut-up pitch in Baku limited the quality of the
football.
Turkey were hosting Kazakhstan and Germany were hosting
Austria later on Friday.
